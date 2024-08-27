Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded down 0% against the dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and $55.52 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,927,383,932 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,933,720,521.354591. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99893119 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $57,798,100.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

