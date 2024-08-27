Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Eurocash’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Eurocash Price Performance

OTCMKTS EUSHY remained flat at $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. Eurocash has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

Eurocash Company Profile

Eurocash SA engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics.

