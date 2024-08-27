Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Eurocash’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Eurocash Price Performance
OTCMKTS EUSHY remained flat at $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. Eurocash has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.
Eurocash Company Profile
