Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 122,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 634,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Exscientia Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 76.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exscientia by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

