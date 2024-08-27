Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

XOM stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.32. 10,381,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,064,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day moving average is $113.78. The company has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

