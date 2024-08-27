Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.81 and last traded at $118.30. Approximately 2,374,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,952,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $464.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

