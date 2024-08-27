Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) CEO Michael M. Rowe Purchases 50,000 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael M. Rowe bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,927 shares in the company, valued at $47,268.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EYEN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. 1,975,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eyenovia, Inc. has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

