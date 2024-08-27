Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Boosted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $38,037,731 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.5 %

FICO traded up $8.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,714.90. The company had a trading volume of 195,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,599.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,387.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $811.99 and a one year high of $1,818.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,515.82.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

