Family Firm Inc. Invests $109,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.4 %

Ecolab stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.88 and a 200-day moving average of $231.14. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

