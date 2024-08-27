Family Firm Inc. Takes $145,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 287 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 16,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 264,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $93,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,285,234.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,680 shares of company stock worth $211,992,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $528.00. 11,304,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,221,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.42. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.03 and a 1-year high of $544.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

