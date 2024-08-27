Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Down 97.0% in August

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the July 31st total of 46,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Busey Bank purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of FFIE stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. 8,488,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 5.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $1,344.00.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 147.07% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

