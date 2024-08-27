Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading Down 7.8%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.99. 1,282,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,147,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 147.07% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter worth $102,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Busey Bank acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.