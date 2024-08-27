Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading Down 7.8%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.99. 1,282,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,147,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 6.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 147.07% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.