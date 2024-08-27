FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the July 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FAT Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ FATBP traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 15,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

Further Reading

