FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FE Battery Metals Trading Down 17.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEMFF traded down 0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 79,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,196. FE Battery Metals has a 52 week low of 0.04 and a 52 week high of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.11.

About FE Battery Metals

FE Battery Metals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, cobalt, tungsten, zinc, lithium, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Augustus Lithium property consisting of 21 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in the Abitibi area of Western Quebec.

