FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FE Battery Metals Trading Down 17.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FEMFF traded down 0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 79,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,196. FE Battery Metals has a 52 week low of 0.04 and a 52 week high of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.11.
About FE Battery Metals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FE Battery Metals
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold For 2025 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for FE Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FE Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.