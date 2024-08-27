Fei USD One Day Trading Volume Tops $108,738.01 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and $108,738.01 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,151.06 or 0.99970586 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,978,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,720,517 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 6,978,776.61343157 with 6,720,516.78422568 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97285159 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $100,654.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.