Fetch.ai Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.32 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $406.28 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00039909 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

