Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $180.60

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 180.60 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 180.95 ($2.39), with a volume of 695063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.60 ($2.41).

Fidelity China Special Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £856.65 million and a P/E ratio of 3,632.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.33.

Fidelity China Special Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity China Special’s previous dividend of $6.25. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Fidelity China Special’s payout ratio is currently 12,000.00%.

Fidelity China Special Company Profile

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

