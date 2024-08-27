Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Holdings Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,674,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.58. The company had a trading volume of 257,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.54. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $118.39 and a 12-month high of $181.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

