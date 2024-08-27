Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 18,946 shares.The stock last traded at $7.10 and had previously closed at $7.15.
Finance of America Companies Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $701.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.04.
Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance of America Companies
About Finance of America Companies
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
