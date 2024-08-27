Financial Survey: Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) & LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) and LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atyr PHARMA and LianBio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Atyr PHARMA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atyr PHARMA 0 0 2 0 3.00 LianBio 1 1 1 0 2.00

Atyr PHARMA currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,249.21%. LianBio has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,529.29%. Given LianBio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LianBio is more favorable than Atyr PHARMA.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atyr PHARMA has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LianBio has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

61.7% of Atyr PHARMA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of LianBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Atyr PHARMA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of LianBio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atyr PHARMA and LianBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atyr PHARMA N/A -56.92% -43.87% LianBio N/A -33.17% -30.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atyr PHARMA and LianBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atyr PHARMA $588,000.00 221.82 -$50.39 million ($0.90) -2.10 LianBio N/A N/A -$110.29 million ($0.81) -0.40

Atyr PHARMA has higher revenue and earnings than LianBio. Atyr PHARMA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LianBio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LianBio beats Atyr PHARMA on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atyr PHARMA

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. The company is developing ATYR0101, a fusion protein derived from a domain of aspartyl-tRNA synthetase that is in preclinical development for the treatment of fibrosis; and ATYR0750, a domain of alanyl-tRNA synthetase for the treatment of liver disorders. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. aTyr Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About LianBio

(Get Free Report)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus. It has a partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; and Nanobiotix S.A. to develop and commercialize NBTXR3, a radioenhancer designed to be injected directly into a malignant tumor prior to standard radiotherapy. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Atyr PHARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atyr PHARMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.