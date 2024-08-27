First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 291,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 181,933 shares.The stock last traded at $26.71 and had previously closed at $27.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

First Busey Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. First Busey had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 264 shares of company stock valued at $5,319 and sold 22,790 shares valued at $536,477. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 397.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Busey by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in First Busey by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 19,831 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 58.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 28.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 86,492 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

