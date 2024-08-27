First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.78. 409,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.82. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,480 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 533,293 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,704,000 after buying an additional 1,449,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,580,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,204,000 after buying an additional 367,212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after acquiring an additional 142,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,051,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,974,000 after acquiring an additional 32,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.