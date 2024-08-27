First Merchants Corp Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of LOW traded up $9.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.07. 2,685,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,597. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.99 and its 200-day moving average is $232.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.