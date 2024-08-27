First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FLN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,736. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
