First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,736. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLN. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $444,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 38.7% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 112,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.