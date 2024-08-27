First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,862 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,688,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,643,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 735.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,577 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,253,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 782,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 136,938 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 715,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 483,397 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSIG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 337,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,034. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $19.13.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

