First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the July 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 53,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 41,381 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,389. The stock has a market cap of $197.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $33.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2021 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

