First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Down 87.5% in August

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RFDI stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.31. 2,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $127.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.36.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $1.0372 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.