First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Down 87.5% in August

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RFDI stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.31. 2,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $127.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.36.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $1.0372 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.
