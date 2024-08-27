Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.73

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 241956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Funko Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. Funko’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,129,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,655,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares in the company, valued at $45,655,558.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,060,704 shares of company stock valued at $18,379,784 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

