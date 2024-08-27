Gaimin Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $18.12 million and $462,756.46 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gaimin has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gaimin

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,864,882,256 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00126033 USD and is down -6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $219,990.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

