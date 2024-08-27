GAM Holding AG Increases Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 529,177 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Canada Goose by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,543,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 201,325 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 609,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 605,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Canada Goose Trading Down 1.9 %

GOOS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.42. 88,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.56.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.47 million. Analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.