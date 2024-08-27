Gary Marsh Purchases 1,499 Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Gary Marsh purchased 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,344 ($17.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,146.56 ($26,568.06).

Gary Marsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Gary Marsh sold 2,997 shares of Solid State stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.61), for a total value of £40,009.95 ($52,762.69).

Solid State Stock Performance

Solid State stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,340 ($17.67). The stock had a trading volume of 10,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,065. Solid State plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,010 ($13.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,540 ($20.31). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,443.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,401.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,763.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82.

Solid State Increases Dividend

Solid State Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Solid State’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,894.74%.

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

