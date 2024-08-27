GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $11.04

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $9.94. GH Research shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 933 shares.

Several research firms have commented on GHRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.16 million, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 80.1% during the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after buying an additional 1,471,946 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GH Research by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,251,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,643,000 after buying an additional 664,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

