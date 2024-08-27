GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.68. 760,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,433,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GCT shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $848.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.47 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. GigaCloud Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $5,808,902.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,069,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,117,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $5,808,902.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,069,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,117,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,964 shares of company stock valued at $14,444,329 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Further Reading

