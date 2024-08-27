Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $565.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,260. The company has a market cap of $487.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $550.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

