Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.26

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 1324277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.76.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,780,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,398,000 after acquiring an additional 463,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,967,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,391,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,276,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 8,511,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

