Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) vs. SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Head-To-Head Review

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) and Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Global-E Online’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.33 million 0.54 -$14.24 million N/A N/A Global-E Online $632.89 million 9.02 -$133.80 million ($0.74) -46.96

SharpLink Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global-E Online.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

13.8% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Global-E Online shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Global-E Online shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SharpLink Gaming and Global-E Online, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Global-E Online 0 0 11 0 3.00

Global-E Online has a consensus target price of $42.82, suggesting a potential upside of 23.22%. Given Global-E Online’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global-E Online is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Volatility and Risk

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global-E Online has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Global-E Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A Global-E Online -20.52% -18.05% -14.33%

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats Global-E Online on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

