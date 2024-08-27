Gnosis Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.75 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Gnosis has a market cap of $416.09 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gnosis has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $160.68 or 0.00259526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

