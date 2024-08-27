Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Short Interest Up 275.0% in August

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 4th quarter valued at $2,625,000. Flow State Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 500,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gores Holdings IX stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 5,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,713. Gores Holdings IX has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

