Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Short Interest Update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the July 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grab Trading Up 4.2 %

GRABW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,356. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Grab has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

Institutional Trading of Grab

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grab stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,502,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Grab accounts for 0.0% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

