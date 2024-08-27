Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Purchases 182 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 136,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 109.3% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $373.51. 860,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,462. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market cap of $370.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

