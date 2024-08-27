Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $9.00

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.50. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 148 shares changing hands.

Gray Television Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

