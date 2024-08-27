Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 180.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$17.00 to C$13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GIP

Green Impact Partners Price Performance

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

CVE:GIP remained flat at C$3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,075. The company has a market cap of C$66.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.44. Green Impact Partners has a 12 month low of C$2.45 and a 12 month high of C$7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

(Get Free Report)

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.