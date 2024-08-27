Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 180.37% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$17.00 to C$13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GIP
Green Impact Partners Price Performance
Green Impact Partners Company Profile
Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Green Impact Partners
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.