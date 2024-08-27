Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIPGet Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 180.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$17.00 to C$13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

CVE:GIP remained flat at C$3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,075. The company has a market cap of C$66.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.44. Green Impact Partners has a 12 month low of C$2.45 and a 12 month high of C$7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

