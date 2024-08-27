Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Griffon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Griffon to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Griffon has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $77.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Insider Transactions at Griffon

In other news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $809,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $809,055.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,495. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

