Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,928,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,141,147. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

