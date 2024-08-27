Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded up $62.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,830.58. 223,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,801.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,692.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

