Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Up 364.0% in August

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,600 shares, a growth of 364.0% from the July 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 203.0 days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Price Performance
Shares of GCHEF remained flat at $7.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,138. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
