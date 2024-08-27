GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Down 8.9%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). 10,119,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 13,988,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.62 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Stock Down 8.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of £11.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,781.09). 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSTechnologies Company Profile

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

