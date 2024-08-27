Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 182.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 283,410 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the first quarter valued at $1,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Haleon by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,475 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after buying an additional 175,082 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of Haleon stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 2,997,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

