Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) PT Raised to C$170.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$164.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$167.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

TSE HPS.A traded up C$5.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$120.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.84. Hammond Power Solutions has a twelve month low of C$46.99 and a twelve month high of C$160.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$107.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$116.46.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

