Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 2.96% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARB. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 445,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 152,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

ARB remained flat at $27.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 26,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.08. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $27.93.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.