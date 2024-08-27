Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.87. 876,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,479. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $105.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

